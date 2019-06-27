SARTAIN, JACQUELINE "JACKIE", 88, of Bellevue passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. She was born January 13, 1931, in Birmingham, Michigan, the daughter of Walter and Ella Mae (O'Keefe) Klinski.

Jackie was a homemaker and loved seeing the needs of her family being met. She enjoyed cooking, bingo, and being with others especially at Rotary Commons and Orchard Grove. Her cooking and the sound of her laughter will be missed by many.

She is survived by her two children, Gerald (Lisa) Sartain of Bellevue and Terri Sartain-Guyear of Pelham, TN; 4 grandchildren, Nathaniel Guyear, Jacqueline Guyear, Aaron Guyear, and Patrick Sartain; 9 great grandchildren; 3 siblings, Geraldine Wichman, Joanne Grappin, and Dennis "Buzz" Klinski; 17 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dwight "Ike" Klinski; sister, Jeanne Groll; former husband, Gerald Ray Sartain Sr.

A funeral mass was held Monday at Immaculate Conception Church in Bellevue. A graveside service was held Saturday at the Sartain Family Cemetery, Pelham, TN. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN. Published in Grundy County Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary