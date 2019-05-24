Home

Jewell D. Pickett


Jewell D. Pickett Obituary
PICKETT, JEWELL D., 91, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tn. She was born in Palmer, TN, on May 29, 1927, to Pat and Cleo Sanders Layne who preceded her in death along with her husband, Clint Pickett; sister, Wanda Lee Brown.
She was a member of The House of the Lord Church in Palmer. She was such a free spirit and at 91 years young, always up for a trip. She loved pictures and parties and mostly her family. She laughed all the time. She was loved by all.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Eugene) Cunningham, Fremont, CA and Judy (Richard) Dixon, Hixson, TN; brother, Chris Layne, Coalmont, TN; sister, Alyene McBee, Palmer, TN; grandchildren, Chuck Cunningham, Scott Brown, Bryanna Dixon and Brittany Card; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Ronnie Partin and Bro. Keith McBee officiating. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on May 16, 2019
