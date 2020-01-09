Home

Jimmy LeeFette Nolan


1936 - 2019
Jimmy LeeFette Nolan Obituary
NOLAN, JIMMY LEEFETTE, 83, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home. He was born in Gruetli Laager, TN on January 2, 1936 to John Nolan and Gladys Pickett Nolan who preceded him in death along with his sister, Mildred Perry; brothers, Dalton, Clyde and Harvey Nolan.
He was a retired Building Contractor and attended the First Baptist Church of Gruetli Laager, TN.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Leon Nolan; sons, John (Freda) Nolan, James (Claudette) Nolan, William Lee "Bill" (Lori) Nolan, Shawn (Denise) Willoughby and Daniel (Tammy) Willoughby; daughters, Elizabeth "Suzie" (Duncan) Chambers, Laura (Tony) Newson and Catherine (Darrell) Gipson; sister, Linda (Randy) Waters; brothers, Houston (Nadine) Nolan, Ronnie (Janice) Nolan, Frank and Bobby Nolan; 22 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Cary Gomer officiating. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
