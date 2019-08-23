Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Katherine Sanders


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Katherine Sanders Obituary
SANDERS, JOAN KATHERINE, 83 of Gruetli-Laager, TN, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home. She was born in Gruetli-Laager, TN on June 12, 1936, to Issac Ross and Winnie Lockhart Ross who preceded her in death along with her sisters, Velma Coppinger and Gladys Tate; brothers, James and Charles O. "Cotton" Ross.
She was a member of Laager Independent Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Earl "Bud" Sanders; daughters, Janice (Derriel) Worley and Joyce Sanders; sisters, Essie Kilgore and Eleanor Magourik; brother, George "Dob" (Betty) Ross; brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Pocus; sister-in-law, Donna (Ronnie) Jones; grandson, Jimmy D. (Kyra) Worley; great grandchildren, Kynslee and Kaylee Worley; several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers, Matthew Meeks and Bill Ross officiating with burial to follow in the Palmer City Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now