SANDERS, JOAN KATHERINE, 83 of Gruetli-Laager, TN, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home. She was born in Gruetli-Laager, TN on June 12, 1936, to Issac Ross and Winnie Lockhart Ross who preceded her in death along with her sisters, Velma Coppinger and Gladys Tate; brothers, James and Charles O. "Cotton" Ross.
She was a member of Laager Independent Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Earl "Bud" Sanders; daughters, Janice (Derriel) Worley and Joyce Sanders; sisters, Essie Kilgore and Eleanor Magourik; brother, George "Dob" (Betty) Ross; brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Pocus; sister-in-law, Donna (Ronnie) Jones; grandson, Jimmy D. (Kyra) Worley; great grandchildren, Kynslee and Kaylee Worley; several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers, Matthew Meeks and Bill Ross officiating with burial to follow in the Palmer City Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Aug. 29, 2019