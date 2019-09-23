|
COX, JOHN EDWARD, 82, of Gruetli-Laager, TN, passed away August 31, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. He was born in Gruetli-Laager, TN on March 20, 1937, to James and Edith Box Cox who preceded him in death in addition to his wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Morrison Cox; sons, Eddie Jr. "Dickey" Cox and Charles Edward "Docky" Cox; brothers, Sherman, Mitchell, Wiley, Leon, Loys, Lee and Chet Cox.
Ed was a retired Coal Miner and Farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Charlestine Rogers Cox; daughters, Dreama (Randal) Spears, Dalton, GA and Brenda Cox Davis, Gruetli-Laager, TN; sister, Shirley Braden, Gruetli-Laager, TN; 9 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Raymond Borne officiating. Burial followed in the Swiss Colony Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Sept. 5, 2019