ELLIS, JOHNNIE KAY, age 66, of Chatsworth, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Ellis; her grandparents, Paul & Nola Henderson and Abe & Barbara Hargis; parents, Essie Jean Henderson, Hubert & Aline Hargis; brothers, Billy Joe Hargis, Keith Hargis, Sammy Byers, Kelvin Sweeton; sister, Paula Sweeton Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Anderson (Jeff) of Crandall; son, Adam Anderson (Bridgette) of Cohutta; grandchildren, Gavin Anderson and Kinzlee Anderson; sisters, Lana Givens Sutton(Perry) of Lebanon , TN, Annette Hargis Reece (Larry) of Dalton, Linda Hargis Lock (Mike) of Dalton, Drema Hargis Spears (Randal) of Dalton, Cindy Hargis of Chattanooga; brother, Dewayne Hargis (Mary Ann) of Gruetli-Laager, TN.; special friends, Shelby Moorer, Michelle Moorer, Katie Moorer, Javier Avila, Wanda Beavers, Freda Burnett, Sue Cannon. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 20, in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev Gerald Foster and Danny Givens officiating. Interment followed in Center Valley Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory of Chatsworth, GA.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Apr. 25, 2019