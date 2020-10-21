AUSTIN, JOSEPH ADAM, age 25, a Tracy City, TN resident and Warren County, TN native, was born December 14, 1994 and died suddenly August 26, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

A United States Army veteran of Afghanistan, an employee of Batesville Casket Company, and owner of CAS Nursery, he was the son of Gail Wanamaker Hobbs of McMinnville, TN and Adam Austin of Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by great-grandfather, Jackie Wanamaker and aunt, Amanda Wanamaker.

Mr. Austin was married October 28, 2017 to Shea Ashlyn Pickett of Tracy City, TN. In addition to his wife, mother and father, he is survived by son, Ryver Austin of Tracy City, TN; step-father, Brian Hobbs of McMinnville, TN; maternal grandparents, Randy and Brenda Wanamaker of McMinnville, TN, Charles & Brenda Krickel of Viola, TN and Powell and Tula Mae Dykes of McMinnville, TN; paternal grandparents, Robert Austin of Sparta, TN and Diane Austin and Glen Nelson of Mt. Juliet, TN; maternal great-grandmother, Isabel Wanamaker of McMinnville, TN; sisters and brother-in-law, Alexa and Brian Speer of Mt. Juliet, TN and Layla Beth Hobbs of White County, TN; nephew, Liam Smith of Mt. Juliet, TN; and niece, Ainsley Speer of Mt. Juliet, TN.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at People of the Living God Church with Al King officiating. Burial followed at Homeland Acres Cemetery in Grundy County, TN with military honors administered by American Legion Post 173 Honor Guard. Arrangements provided by High Funeral Home, McMinnville, TN.



