LONG, JOSEPH B., JR. "JOE", age 80, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 peacefully at his residence.

He was born in Sewanee on November 1, 1939 to Joseph B. Long, Sr. and Ruth Roche, both of whom preceded him in death along with his daughter, Christy Brawley; and his sisters, LulaBell Brawley, Katherine Guyear.

His survivors include his wife, Emma Sue (McCreary) Long; son, Jody (Kimberly Lynn) Long; grandchildren, Colby Ladd, Brandon, Justin and Chandler Brawley, Joey and Matthew Long, and Hannah Martinez; sisters, Lucille Terrill and Ruth "Goggles" Green; extended family, Dorothy Jane Wise, her children, Mike and Bruce Wise, and Sondra (Anthony Layne) Bridges; grandchildren, Shauna Stiefel, Shawn (Madison Combs) Bridges, Nikki (Matt) Holt, Hunter and Jacob Stiefel, Shaylee Barrett, Jarron Johnson, Presten, Pailen and Payson Holt.

A celebration of life was held July 1, at the Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Taylor officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Tennessee Oncology, 2092 Cowan Hwy, Winchester, TN 37398. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.





