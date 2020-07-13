1/1
Joseph B. Long Jr.
1939 - 2020
LONG, JOSEPH B., JR. "JOE", age 80, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 peacefully at his residence.
He was born in Sewanee on November 1, 1939 to Joseph B. Long, Sr. and Ruth Roche, both of whom preceded him in death along with his daughter, Christy Brawley; and his sisters, LulaBell Brawley, Katherine Guyear.
His survivors include his wife, Emma Sue (McCreary) Long; son, Jody (Kimberly Lynn) Long; grandchildren, Colby Ladd, Brandon, Justin and Chandler Brawley, Joey and Matthew Long, and Hannah Martinez; sisters, Lucille Terrill and Ruth "Goggles" Green; extended family, Dorothy Jane Wise, her children, Mike and Bruce Wise, and Sondra (Anthony Layne) Bridges; grandchildren, Shauna Stiefel, Shawn (Madison Combs) Bridges, Nikki (Matt) Holt, Hunter and Jacob Stiefel, Shaylee Barrett, Jarron Johnson, Presten, Pailen and Payson Holt.
A celebration of life was held July 1, at the Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Taylor officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Tennessee Oncology, 2092 Cowan Hwy, Winchester, TN 37398. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.


Published in Grundy County Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
