Josephine Ann (Agostino) Hunziker


1936 - 2020
Josephine Ann (Agostino) Hunziker Obituary
HUNZIKER, JOSEPHINE ANN AGOSTINO, age 83, of Tracy City, TN, departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, TN. Mrs. Hunziker was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 18, 1936, to the late Cono Agostino and Angela Fovozzo Agostino.
Mrs. Hunziker was of the Catholic faith. She was a homemaker and was employed briefly as a school monitor. For many years, she enjoyed making ceramics. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother that dearly loved her family.
She is survived by her husband of 59 and a half years, Homer Hunziker of Tracy City; daughter, Laura Gorman and husband, Dan of Brunswick, Ohio; sons, Mark Hunziker and wife, Lisa of Aurora, Ohio, Eddy Hunziker of Huntsberg, Ohio; 4-grandchildren, Matthew and Ashley Gorham, Mia and Mariela Hunziker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Grant Funeral Services, Estill Springs, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
