JENKINS, JULIA CATHERINE "JUDY", age 78, passed away October 22, 2019, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Sewanee TN. She was born July 20, 1941, in Monteagle, TN, to the late Elmer and Dicie Jane Rollins Gipson. She is also preceded in death by brothers; Jack, Charlie, Hollis, Jimmy, Harvey and Jimmy Ray Gipson.
Julia was known by many as Judy and some as Nana. She was a devoted family person who enjoyed cooking and caring for her children. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading novels and being involved in her church. She was a member of Community Refuge Ministries in Pelham, Tennessee.
She is survived by her children, Jonathan (Tracy) Jenkins, Jeffery Jenkins, Joel (Dione) Jenkins, James (Lillian) Jenkins, Jacqueline (Danny) Sims, Julianna (Robin) Ingle, Jennifer (Anthony) Reed, Tiffany Hawkins, Catherine Walton, Christie Wilkerson, and Jack Misterka; 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A service was held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN, with Bro. Roy Wood officiating. Burial followed at Monteagle Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 31, 2019