Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Catherine "Judy" Jenkins


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Catherine "Judy" Jenkins Obituary
JENKINS, JULIA CATHERINE "JUDY", age 78, passed away October 22, 2019, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Sewanee TN. She was born July 20, 1941, in Monteagle, TN, to the late Elmer and Dicie Jane Rollins Gipson. She is also preceded in death by brothers; Jack, Charlie, Hollis, Jimmy, Harvey and Jimmy Ray Gipson.
Julia was known by many as Judy and some as Nana. She was a devoted family person who enjoyed cooking and caring for her children. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading novels and being involved in her church. She was a member of Community Refuge Ministries in Pelham, Tennessee.
She is survived by her children, Jonathan (Tracy) Jenkins, Jeffery Jenkins, Joel (Dione) Jenkins, James (Lillian) Jenkins, Jacqueline (Danny) Sims, Julianna (Robin) Ingle, Jennifer (Anthony) Reed, Tiffany Hawkins, Catherine Walton, Christie Wilkerson, and Jack Misterka; 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A service was held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN, with Bro. Roy Wood officiating. Burial followed at Monteagle Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -