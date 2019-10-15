Home

Kirk Braden


1972 - 2019
Kirk Braden Obituary
BRADEN, KIRK, March 31, 1972-September 25, 2019, passed away September 25, 2019, at home after extended illness. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Melvin (Mood) Burrows and Frankie Burrows, Isaac and Odell Braden and mother, Mary Rebecca Burrows Hill.
He is survived by father, Randy (Lena) Braden; brother, Kristopher Braden; nephew, Xander Lee Braden; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, September 28, in the funeral home chapel with Brother Barry Nolan officiating. Burial was at Coalmont Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
