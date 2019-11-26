Home

Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
Linda Gail Keever


1949 - 2019
Linda Gail Keever Obituary
KEEVER, LINDA GAIL, 69, of Manchester, TN, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN on December 3, 1949. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Keever; birth mother, Mildred Ada Neal Keever; and the mother who raised her, Barbara Jean Neal Keever.
She was a retired school teacher having taught in Coffee, Grundy and Knox Counties.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey and her husband Brad Weibert of Monteagle, TN; brothers, Ken (Sandy) Keever, Clinton, TN, Alan (Carla) Keever, Merle (Michelle) Keever, Oak Ridge, TN and Christopher Keever, Oak Ridge, TN; special friend, Christine Fisher; nieces, Mallory Avello, Alexis Keever, Kasey Keever and Rachel Keever; nephews, Chase Keever, Matthew Keever, Ryan Register and Bogey Keever. Extended family members include the Hershman and Weibert Families.
Funeral services were held Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service was held Wednesday at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park conducted by Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, Oak Ridge, TN.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Coffee County Children's Advocacy Center, 104 North Spring Street, Manchester, TN 37355. Arrangements provided by Central Funeral Home, Manchester, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
