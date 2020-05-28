STONE, LINDA JEAN, 70, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020, at the Raintree Manor Nursing Home in McMinnville, TN. She was born in Altamont, TN on November 1, 1949 to Dorsey Hobbs and Lois Jean Walker Hobbs who preceded her in death along with her husband, Larry J. Stone.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Altamont Ward and was a special education aide at Coalmont Elementary. She also worked at her family's restaurant in Altamont, The Cumberland Café.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Stone, Chicago, IL and Brad Stone, Altamont; daughters, Melissa King, Altamont and Haley Stone, Columbia, TN; brother, James (Ruby) Hobbs; sisters, Terry (Glenn) Phillips and Connie Richardson; grandchildren, Chase (Shae) King, Morrison, TN, Briley King, Cookeville, TN, Breuklyn, Maddux and Paizlee Stone, Dyersburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Jody Campbell and Bro. Charlie Barrett officiating. Burial followed in the Fults Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store