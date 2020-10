Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

NUNLEY, LINDA SUE, 75, of Tracy City, TN, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN. Graveside funeral services were held on October 20, 2020 at the Tracy City Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store