SANDERS, LOUIS, age 61, formerly of Tracy City, TN, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma. A graveside service was held at Plainview Cemetery in Tracy City on July 17, 2020. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.

