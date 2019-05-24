|
|
CREIGHTON, LYDIA, LEONA, age 91, of Monteagle, passed from this life Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019, at The Bridge in Monteagle. She was born in Palmer, Tennessee. A daughter of the late Walter Brewer and Dona Cagle Brewer and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Creighton; sons, David and Danny Creighton; brothers, Grady and Clifford "Buck" Brewer; sisters, Willette Birdwell, Ethel Birdwell, Mary Elizabeth Bryant and Grace Farris.
Mrs. Leona loved growing flowers, baking, and helping take care of others. Everyone that met Granny loved her. Her family wants to thank Hospice Compassus for the excellent care that was given and especially to Tracy and Selena.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Mary Creighton; sisters, Amy Lou Weaver, Tressie Mae Cleek and Jewell Curtis; grandchildren, Nancy (Gerald) Wallace, Della (Adam) Phipps, Jay (Leslie) Graham, Korey Creighton, Tonya Creighton; great grandchildren, Tehara, Aziah, Mac, Lily, Jesse, Isabel, Emma, Alyssa, Shyla, Dalton and Dillon.
Services were held May 13, 2019 at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee with Bro. Dan Sargent officiating. Burial followed at Summerfield Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on May 16, 2019