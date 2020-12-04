Madeline Reynolds Adams of Beersheba Springs passed away peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia on November 21, 2020, surrounded by family and with her devoted husband of 65 years by her side. She was born on February 3, 1934 in Nashville, Tennessee. The only child of Edith Horne Reynolds and John Rook Reynolds, she attended Parmer Elementary, Ward Belmont, and was a member of the first graduating class of Harpeth Hall School. She went on to Vanderbilt University, where she studied Psychology and English. She was an officer of Kappa Alpha Theta, a member of Mortar Board, and active at Westminster House, where she met the love of her life, Howell Elliott Adams, Jr. They married on June 2, 1955. Soon afterwards they moved to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where Howell was stationed as an officer in the US Navy. Madeline had always dreamed of having a big family, and their first child was born in 1956 with four more to follow. In 1960, Madeline and Howell settled permanently with their young family in Atlanta.
Madeline's deep Christian faith and service to her community through her church were guiding principles of her life. She served as an ordained elder and taught Sunday School at Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was committed to congregational life, including serving as president of the Women of the Church, founding the Wedding Committee, and organizing both the Pastor's Aid Committee and the Young Couples Club.
In addition to serving as leader of her two younger daughters' Girl Scout troops, Madeline was honored to serve on the Board of the Northwest Georgia Girl Scout Council. She took great pride in the ways that the Girl Scouts was increasingly centering its mission on leadership opportunities for girls.
Madeline found great joy in the outdoors. She loved camping with her scout troops, gardening, going to the beach, and hiking near her family's beloved retreat in Beersheba Springs, Tennessee. She had a natural talent for flower arranging, color, and a deep appreciation of beauty in all its forms. Madeline had an exquisite sense of style and loved nothing more than finding great fashion at steep discount, thriving in the sociable setting of Loehmann's Back Room.
Madeline excelled at the piano as a child and was a lifelong lover of music. She was the driving force behind their avid and enthusiastic support of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
As Howell's steadfast partner in life and work, Madeline channeled her many talents into supporting the Georgia Trane business community. She directed their incentive travel program for customers and staff, including a trip to Paris for 240 people. Her warm and vivacious personality made Madeline a natural hostess.
As an only child, Madeline delighted in joining Howell's large and ebullient extended family and gathering together in Beersheba, where she loved to hike, picnic, and collect wildflowers. She cherished her many friendships, including those from Trinity Church, the "Potluck," Sewing Club, Garden Club, and the Grundy County Rotary Club.
One of Madeline's greatest acts of love was the care she devoted to her daughter Madeline Dabney, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 21 and died at the age of 24.
In her later years, Madeline developed Alzheimer's, a journey she navigated with grace, courage, resilience, and good humor. The family is profoundly grateful for the skillful and incredibly loving care provided by the staff at Canterbury Court, who mirrored Howell's devotion to "my precious Madeline."
Madeline is survived by her beloved husband Howell; her children Edith (Don), Howell (Elizabeth), John (Anne), and Elizabeth (Alex); twelve grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Madeline was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Madeline.
Madeline and Howell supported a great many charitable causes, but two in particular were especially important to Madeline: the Emory Alzheimer's Research Center and Blue Monarch, a residential recovery program for abused and addicted women along with their children. Through its God-centered approach, it has transformed the lives of hundreds of women and children.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Madeline's memory. The family suggests either: Blue Monarch (www.bluemonarch.org
), P.O. Box 1207, Monteagle TN 37356 -or- earmarked for "The Adams Family Alzheimer's Research Fund" at the Goizueta Alzheimer's Research Disease Center; Office of Gift Records, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta GA 30322. Arrangements provided by H.M. Patterson Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, Atlanta, GA.