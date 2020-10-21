1/1
Margaret Louise Woodlee
{ "" }
WOODLEE, MARGARET LOUISE, 82, of Palmer, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Valley View Assisted Living in Whitwell, TN. She was born in Gruetli-Laager, TN to James Neil Anderson and Maude Shrum Anderson Layne who preceded her in death along with her husband, Leonard "Hill" Woodlee; infant sister, Annie Marie Anderson.
She was a retired bus driver for Grundy County Schools and was a member of the Palmer Church of God.
She is survived by her son, Leon (Debbie) Woodlee; daughter, Carolyn (Anthony) Nunley; sisters, Ailene King and Peggy Layne (Phillip) Cash; grandchildren, Kasey (Tim), Toby (Brittany), Kayla (Colby), Keith and Hannah; great grandchildren, T.J., Knoxx, Neyland, Amy and Khole and soon to arrive, Ada Reese; several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers, Bill Smith and Philip Fults officiating with burial following in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.


Published in Grundy County Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
