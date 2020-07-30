MEEKS, MARTHA DINWIDDIE, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W. Ray Dinwiddie, age 80, died peacefully the morning of July 8, 2020.

Martha was born in Scottsville, Kentucky, and was a long-time resident of Sewanee, Tennessee. She lived her final years at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in Asheville, North Carolina. Martha worked for many years in the Office of Financial Aid at the University of the South and treasured her relationships with colleagues, students, and friends in the community. She was a member of Winchester First United Methodist Church in Winchester, Tennessee.

Martha is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dennis Winfred Meeks; her daughters, Lisa Seaton and her husband, Greg, and Lori Garst and her husband, Art. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Ann Louise Seaton, Caroline Ray Seaton, Arthur High Garst IV, and Elisabeth (Ellie) Tucker Garst.

Martha is predeceased by her parents, Willie Ray and Dema Ray Dinwiddie; brothers, Jimmie Ray Dinwiddie and Robert Morris Dinwiddie; sister, Lucinda Carol Dinwiddie Calvert.

The family will be forever grateful for the love and attention Martha received from her caregivers at Deerfield.

Memorials may be made in Martha's honor to the Sewanee Fund, 735 University Avenue, Sewanee, TN 37383, or Winchester First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 427, Winchester, TN 37398.

A private service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville, North Carolina. Interment will be at the University of the South Cemetery in Sewanee, Tennessee, at a future date.

Arrangements provided by Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, Arden NC.



