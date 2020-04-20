Home

Foster & Lay Chapel
96 Clair St
Tracy City, TN 37387
931-592-3691
Melvin E. Parson


1945 - 2020
Melvin E. Parson Obituary
PARSON, MELVIN E., age 74, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born in Manchester, TN on June 12, 1945 to the late Andrew Jackson and Ruby Pearl (Smartt) Parson. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Ray Parson and Jimmy Wayne Parson.
Melvin loved fishing, going to yard sales, buying and selling, and telling a good story.
He is survived by his wife, Jettie Parson; son, Doug Parson; daughters, Melinda McWilliams, Connie Ruehling, Jenny Marie Owen, Rose Bennett, Deanna Holland; grandchildren, Grant, Cody, Brandon, Jasmine, Jody, Brandy Parson, Caitlin and Abbey Wentworth, Izzy Owen, Daniel Kilgore, Amanda Anderson, Ben, Hope and Beth Ruehling, Hayden and Hogan Holland, Jonathan, Michael, Natalie Sparks; numerous great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Monday, March 30, 2020, at Clouse Hill Cemetery with family and friends officiating. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
