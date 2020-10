Or Copy this URL to Share

MALDE, MOTICHAND LAKHA, peacefully passed away on October 10th. He was born in Dhunia, India in 1925 and immigrated with his family to East Africa as an infant. Moti moved to Sewanee, TN about twelve years ago to be near their grandsons. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store