CAMPBELL, MYRTLE, 94, passed away Friday, March 26, 2020, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky on August 6, 1925 to John Reynolds and Eva Sergent Reynolds who preceded her in death along with her husband, Watson Campbell; sister, Gertrude Campbell; brothers, Wesley, Earman and Russell Reynolds.
She was a member of the Barkers Cove Community Church.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Doris) Campbell, Donnie (JoAnn) Campbell and Hazard (Stacey) Campbell; daughters, Betty Jean (Marvin) Nolan, Shirley (Jim) Crabtree and Patty Ann (Jim) Cuchiara; brother, Earl Reynolds; sister, Dalma Bentley; 20 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 26 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in the Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Apr. 2, 2020