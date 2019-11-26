|
LAYNE, PARIS, completed his 90-year journey on this earth on Wednesday November 13, 2019. He was one of the kindest, most loving men you could know who depended on his faith in the creator to carry him through his life and was always willing to share it with those he met.
Paris gave his all in every area of life, including two years in the U.S. Army. After he left the Army, he returned to his work at Addressograph Multigraph for more than 30 years. After retirement he was able use his skill as a carpenter to help those in need and stay busy.
He showed his wife of 73 years, Lenora Layne, who was also his childhood sweetheart, so much love every day that you knew how he felt about her without asking. He was fortunate to see his three sons; Tim (Belinda), David (Faye), and Paul (Tammy), marry wonderful women and have families of their own. Then he had the joy of seeing his family grow with nine grandchildren and was blessed to see 13 great grandchildren join his family. He never missed a chance to tell each member of his family how much he loved them and how proud he was of the things they were doing.
Paris was always kind and pleasant to all he interacted with. He helped in any way that he could when anyone in his family was in need by always putting them first, and he loved being with them as much as possible. Paris took time to go to as many events as he could that his family participated in. You did not have to look very deep to see how much he cared for his family. He will always be held close to all of his family's hearts and will be remembered as a great man.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paris' memory to Habitat for Humanity 100 Parker Ct., Chardon, OH 44024. Arrangements provided by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, OH.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Nov. 28, 2019