SNIDER, PERNELL, age 58, of McMinnville, TN passed from this life Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN. Funeral services will be held August 5 at 4 p.m., in the Foster and Lay Chapel with burial following in the Clouse Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.

