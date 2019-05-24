|
|
SMARTT, RALPH BLAINE, 77, of Beersheba Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born in Beersheba Springs on April 5, 1942 to Sidney James Smartt and Sally Hazel Fults Smartt who preceded him in death along with his grandson, Shane Tate.
He was retired from Carrier Corporation after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Bettie Killian Smartt; sons, Wendell (Marsha), Wesley (Telsa) and John Wayne (Tina) Smartt; daughters, Shelia (Brooks) Pack and Sherry (Rick) Woodlee; sister, Cathie Richardson; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Alton Scruggs and Bud Whitman officiating. Burial followed in the Fults Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on May 16, 2019