Ray Edward Meeks
MEEKS, RAY EDWARD, of Pelham, TN, passed away at home on July 14, 2020, at the age of 66, leaving to mourn family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Billy Meeks and Evelyn Meeks; his sister, Billie Jean Argo.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; his step children, Michael Lewis (Dee) and Christy Lemmon (Marc); his grandchildren, Trysten, Chase, Mystikal, Haley, Alissa, Seth, Elisha, Thomas, and Breanna; his great grandchildren, Caleb and Riley; his siblings, Larry Meeks and Tina Rogers.
Services were held July 17, 2020 at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
