Robert John "Bob" Balkenende

Robert John "Bob" Balkenende Obituary
BALKENENDE, ROBERT JOHN "BOB", age 73, of Tracy City, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Bob was born in Charles City, Iowa, the son of the late William and Christine Balkenende. He was a member of the St. Marks Catholic Church in Manchester, TN, where he also was an usher. He also was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing baseball, tennis, building things, and most of all spending time with his family. Bob had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Dick Balkenende and Jim Balkenende (Nadine).
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Darter Balkenende; two daughters, Jackie Connelly (Tom) and Teri Balkenende (Traci); three brothers, Jack Balkenende (Jane), Tom Balkenende (Rhonda), and Don Balkenende (Annette); four sisters, Jane Dutcher (Jerry), Judy Balkenende, Nancy Guthart (Raymond), and Sandy Sanford (Jim); one grandchild, Sanne Balkenende.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Marks Catholic Church in Manchester, TN. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery in Roseville, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Arrangements provided by Manchester Funeral Home, Manchester, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on May 16, 2019
