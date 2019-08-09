|
|
GORDON, ROBERT LOUIS "BOB", 82, of Coalmont, TN, went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Kay Saturday, August 03, 2019, at the Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga, TN. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of Plainview Community Church. He was a ships mechanic in Rhode Island and automobile and small engine mechanic in Chattanooga before retiring to Coalmont, TN. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider. He was a member of the Cruise in Car Club. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He was born January 15, 1937 in Providence, Rhode Island to Arthur A. and Muriel Frizinger Gordon who preceded him in death along with his wife, Kay Gordon; son, Robert L. Gordon, Jr. and grandson, Jacob Robinson.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori Robinson, Rhode Island; sons, Jeff Gordon, Texas and Robert J. Gordon, Chattanooga, TN; sisters, JoAnn Gordon Smith, Massachusetts and Betty Lou Gordon, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kierstin, Summer, James, Sammy, Danny and Katie; great-grandson, Gavin; father-in-law, Ed (Nancy) Zipp; sister-in-law, Kelly Zipp.
Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Mike Rigsby officiating. Burial followed in the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Military Honors. Special thanks to his caregivers, Lori Morgan, Angie King, Nokie King and Richard Palmers. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Aug. 8, 2019