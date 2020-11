Or Copy this URL to Share

SANDERS, RODNEY AMOS, 48, of Gruetli Laager, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in the Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.

