DUNN, LAURA JEAN, age 72, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital. She was born on February 11, 1948 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Edward B. and Martha J. Houglin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Dunn and son-in-law, Jeffery Turner.

Laura was a loving wife, mother and sister. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring, ice cream and going bass fishing with her family and friends.

Laura is survived by her son, Daniel Landon, Jr. (Mable) of New Albany, IN; daughters, Zella Turner of Rock Island, TN, Dana Owen (Michael Wood) of Blountville, TN and Leslie Taylor of Tracy City, TN; brother, Neal (Debbie) Houglin of New Albany, IN; brother-in-law, Larry Dunn of Nashville,TN; sister, Susan Houglin of Tracy City, TN; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 5, 2020, at Foster & Lay Chapel with Brother Mike Rigsby officiating. Burial followed at Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store