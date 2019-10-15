|
MCRAE, RUBY, age 84, of Tracy City, TN, passed away from this life on Saturday, September 28,2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, R.D. and Esper (Woodlee) Layne; husband, John D. McRae; brothers, Jo Layne, E.W. Layne and sister, Lola Carrick.
Ruby loved going shopping.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Joy McRae, Kelly (Rich) Gadke; sister, Ruth Curtis and grandchild, Matthew Valentino McRae.
A graveside service will be at City Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 3, 2019