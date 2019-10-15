Home

MCRAE, RUBY, age 84, of Tracy City, TN, passed away from this life on Saturday, September 28,2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, R.D. and Esper (Woodlee) Layne; husband, John D. McRae; brothers, Jo Layne, E.W. Layne and sister, Lola Carrick.
Ruby loved going shopping.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Joy McRae, Kelly (Rich) Gadke; sister, Ruth Curtis and grandchild, Matthew Valentino McRae.
A graveside service will be at City Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
