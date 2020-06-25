DYKES, SAMANTHA MARIE, 28, of Tracy City, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 unexpectedly at her home in Tracy City. She was born in McMinnville, TN on September 3, 1991.

She was an active member of the Tracy City First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her parents, Russell and Tammy O'Dear Brown; sister, Tiffany Michelle (Nicolas) Reid; grandfather, Hembree Brown Jr.; companion, Aaron Nolan; nephews, Gauge Layne, Caiden Scissom and Reilly Reid; a host of loving, aunts, uncles cousins and very close loving friends.

Funeral services were held Sunday in the Foster and Lay Chapel with Minister Danny Coffelt officiating with burial following in the Pryor Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.



