LAXSON, SANDRA LEE, 77, of Pelham, TN passed from this life Saturday, January 11, 2020. Sandra was born in Tampa, Florida on January 08, 1943 to the late Henry Samuel and Beulah Jean McMillan Griggs. She is also preceded in death by her husband Herbie Laxson.
She is survived by son, Richard Guy Laxson; daughters, Melissa Laxson and Gina Laxson (Robert) Jones; grandson, Randall Laxson; great grandchild, Layla.
A funeral service was held in the funeral home chapel January 14, 2020. Burial followed at Warren Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 16, 2020