METCALFE, SARAH M., 88, of Marblehead, OH and formerly of Port Clinton, OH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her home in Marblehead with her family by her side as she went home to be with the Lord. She was born on February 11, 1931, in Nashville, TN, the daughter of the late Jonathan and Allie (Parker) O'Neal. She married Billy F. Metcalfe on November 3, 1950 and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2001.
She waitressed and worked as a hostess at Mon Ami on Catawba Island during the 60's and 70's.
She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Port Clinton where she was a devout Christian. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and drawing. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and caring for her flowers. Most importantly, she loved her family very much and was proud that she had over 40 living members of her immediate family.
Survivors include her son, William Dale (Marie) Metcalfe, Ontario, OH; daughters, Sandra Hild, Marblehead, Shirley (Douglas) Huskey, Shelby, OH, and Donna (Michael) Crosser, Port Clinton; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, with a great granddaughter due in November; three great-great-grandchildren with a great-great granddaughter due in August; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters, Jane Hill and Clarine Jackman, and a brother, Jay O'Neal, Jr.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 5, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, Ohio with Pastor Dane Meuschke officiating. Burial followed in Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio. Arrangements provided by Gerner-Wolf Walker Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH.
