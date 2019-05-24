BRASEEL, SELMA JOYCE, 78, of McMinnville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 10, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Beersheba Springs on January 4, 1941.

She was welcomed by those who preceded her in death. Her parents, Rev. Richard and Lucille King; husband, Tommie Ray Braseel; brother, Rev. Billy Dion King; son-in-law, Bobby Norris; grandchild, Baby Jess; great grandchildren, Hannah Norris, and Bryson Braseel.

She worked and supported her family after being widowed at age 40. She attended the Hubbards Cove Church of God where she was lovingly known as Sister Mama.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Ray Braseel, McMinnville and Edward L. (Lynn) Braseel, Beersheba Springs; daughters, Teresa C. Norris, Beersheba Springs and Jeannie (Thomas) Johnson, Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Reba Hill; brothers, Leslie (Hazel) King, Roy King and Jerry (Mary) King; uncle, Lannie (Joy) King, McMinnville; sisters-in-law, Frankie Winton, Jean Braseel Davis and Hilda Braseel; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Jackie Nance and Tammy Black officiating. Burial followed in the Bethel Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.