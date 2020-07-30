1/1
Sheila Marie Campbell
1941 - 2020
CAMPBELL, SHEILA MARIE, 78, of Hillsboro, passed from this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Sheila was born on July 22, 1941, the daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret Westman. She was a hard worker all of her life, and as honest as the day was long. She loved animals, and especially her dogs. She was a beloved wife, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, Sheila is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnny Campbell; two brothers, Oliver Andy Westman and Ernie Lee Bouldin; two sisters, Dorothy Kalmar and Pam Bouldin.
She is survived by her twin sister, Myrtle Irvin; four sisters, Josephine Marlin, Rena Terry, Minnie Schiesser, and Earlene Seagroves; special aunt, Margie Smartt; two dogs, Tiny and Jazzie.
Graveside services for Ms. Sheila were conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN. Arrangements provided by Manchester Funeral Home, Manchester, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
