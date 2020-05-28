FULTS, SHERYL LYNN "SHERRI", was a Hubbards Cove resident. She was born in Fayetteville, TN on December 17, 1962, the first and only child of James Robert and Bettye Lou Wooten Sherwood. God suddenly called her home on May 10, 2020. Sherri was a member of the Viola Methodist Church.

Sherri was a wonderful child. She was so very talented. She won many twirling awards including 1974 Tennessee Majorette Doll, Twirling State Championship (age winner and division winner) for each year 1973 through 1980. In 1974 Sherri, a member of the TTI All-State Swirl team, twirled in the opening scene of the movie "Nashville" that was filmed at the Nashville Metro Airport. In 1976 she was a Grand National Junior Team Champion in Miami Beach, FL, and in 1977 a Grand Nation Team Champion in Denver, CO.

She was the feature twirler in the Grundy County High School Band. She graduated from Grundy County High School as valedictorian of her senior class in 1980. She maintained a 3.98 average at MTSU and graduated second in her class. She got a master's degree at MTSU and had a 4.0 average. Her second master's was from TSU where she also maintained a 4.0 average.

After graduation she married the love of her life, Randy Fults on June 23, 1984. They made their home in Hubbards Cove. Sherri was a Speech and Language Pathologist in the Grundy County School System. She loved her dogs and spent much time training and showing them. Some of her champions were Timber, Kirby and Ace.

She worked 3 years at McMinnville Health Care and then returned to Grundy County Schools. On November 24, 1998, Sherri and Randy's life became complete with the birth of their amazing daughter, Alexa Shea who is now a senior at the University of the South in Sewanee. Sherri was an amazing mother. In August of 2019 Sherri left Grundy County School system and accepted a position as Speech Language Pathologist in the Tullahoma City School System.

Sherri was preceded in death by grandparents, Clarence and Julia Brown Wooten, James Walker and Virginia Bryant Sherwood and one uncle, George Thomas Scott.

She is survived by husband, Randy Fults; daughter, Alexa Fults; and parents, Bob and Bettye Sherwood, all of the Hubbards Cove Community. Survivors also include cousins, Michael Goolsby, Kim Prater, Judy Kramer and one aunt, Ruth Johns.

A private graveside service and interment was held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Coffee County, with Jake Dorak officiating. There will be no visitation or service at Highs.

Memorial donations may be made to Viola Valley Dogs. Arrangements provided by High Funeral Home, McMinnville, TN.



