COPELAND, SKYLAR GAGE, age 17, of Tracy City, TN, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 01, 2019. Skyler was born December 07, 2001, in Winchester, TN to Jason Lee Copeland and Jamie Meadows. He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Lloyd Ray Meadows and Archie Copeland.
Skyler was a senior and Grundy County High School and enjoyed many hobbies especially hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his mother and father, Jamie and Jason Lee Copeland; sisters, Kyra Copeland and Cassandra Gilliam; brother, Dillan Copeland; grandparents, Ida Mae Meadow and Vonda Smartt; aunts, Kathy (David) Anderson, Tina Meadows, Amanda Meadows, Kim (Ben) Goins, Sheena Copeland, and Lisa Seagroves; uncle, George (Starr) Meadows; along with several cousins.
A service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster and Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN. Burial will immediately follow at Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster and Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on June 6, 2019