PARTIN, STANLEY EWING, 80, of Coalmont, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. He was born in Palmer, TN on June 6, 1939, to Alvin Partin and Agnes Morrison Partin Shadrick who preceded him in death along with his step-father, Clayton Shadrick; sisters, Rose Mary Ross, Wanda Overturf and Kay Scissom; brothers, Larry and Sam Partin; step-son, Dean Nunley.
He was employed by Thomas Brothers Construction, Inc. in Hixson, Tennessee for over 50 Years.
He is survived by his wife, Clara Hart Partin; son, Randy Partin, Manchester, TN; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Stevens, McMinnville, TN; step-children, Lee Jones, Johnson City, TN, Roxanne (Doug) Walston, Altamont, TN; sisters, Karen Allen, Palmer, TN and Sharon (Tony) Gilliam, Monteagle, TN; brother, Ronnie (Judy) Partin, Palmer, TN; aunt, Linda (Steve) Privett, Palmer, TN; grandchildren, Jordan (Aileen) and Jason Stevens; brothers-in-law, Greg Ross and David Scissom; care-givers, Herbie and Bonnie Hart, Katherine King and Tresea Birdwell; nurses, Susan, Tracy and Connie; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers, John Pott and Ronnie Partin officiating with burial to follow in the Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Sept. 19, 2019