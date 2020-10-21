1/1
Stella Mae "Scennon" Turner
1927 - 2020
TURNER, STELLA MAE "SCENNON", age 93, McMinnville, TN resident and Beltona, AL native, , was born September 22, 1927 and passed away October 8, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
A homemaker, loving mother, granny and great-granny, and a member of the Church of Christ, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Octa Whitman Lockhart. She was married to John Robert Turner who preceded her in death in 2009. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, George "Bunk" Lockhart, Charles "Kink" Lockhart, John Lockhart, and Andy Lockhart; sisters, Charity Norris, Geneva "Sister" Campbell; and grandson, Kevin Lawrence.
Mrs. Turner is survived by five children, Wanda Stacy, Linda (Latton) Bell, Lequita (Gene) Maxwell, Nancy (Greg) Ray, all of McMinnville, TN and Brenda (Earl David) Campbell of Altamont, TN; eleven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild, and one great-great grandchild, with another one on the way; sister, Veola Hiett of Coalmont, TN; sister-in-law, Blondell Lockhart of Altamont, TN; brother-in-law, Clayborn Turner of Altamont, TN; many nieces & nephews; and special friend, Shorty Bess also survive.
A graveside service and interment was held Monday, October 12, 2020 at Altamont Cemetery with Jody Campbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Altamont Cemetery, American Cancer Society, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements provided by High Funeral Home, McMinnville, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
