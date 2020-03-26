Home

Terrell Keith McBee


1958 - 2020
Terrell Keith McBee Obituary
MCBEE, TERRELL KEITH, 61 of Gruetli-Laager, TN, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Palmer, TN on September 28, 1958 to James David "Jim Dave" and Alyene Layne McBee who preceded him in death.
Keith started his working career around the neighborhood in Palmer then moving on to be a Manager and Loan Officer at Coalmont Savings Bank. He then decided to run for Grundy County Trustee and won. He served the county for about 16 years before changing his career moving to Ben Lomand Telephone where he retired. He attended the Laager Methodist Church. Keith was a well-loved member of the community touching many lives over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Renee' Hart McBee; daughters, Jessica (Justin) Lusk and Lindsey (Landon) Van Hooser; brother, Greg (Amy Guffey) McBee; grandchildren, Emma Ladd, Beckham Van Hooser, Brooks, Willow and Briggs Lusk; special niece, Morgan McBee; special cousin, Crystal Layne (Richard) Whited; several loving sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Justin Lusk and Matthew Meeks officiating. Burial followed in the Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
