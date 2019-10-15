|
|
JOHNSON, THELMA PAULINE, 96, of Altamont, TN, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, GA. She was born in Altamont, TN on September 28, 1922 to Charles Barrett and Edna McCarver Barrett who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jarvis Johnson; daughter, Carolyn Johnson; son, David J. "Buckey" Johnson; granddaughters, Jackie Stephenson and Andrea Condrey; sisters, Jean Clark, Rose McBan and Lillie Mae Fults; brothers, E.L., James T., Jack, Ray and Wayne Barrett.
She was currently living in Ball Ground, GA and Altamont, TN spending 6 months of the year in each. She was a member of the AirView Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Jarvis "Johnny" (Lois) Johnson, Altamont, Paul J. (Mary) Johnson, Ball Ground, GA and Jerry S. (Rina) Johnson, Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Linda, Jay, Christopher, Jordan and Tamara; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Dal Barrett officiating. Burial followed in the AirView Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 3, 2019