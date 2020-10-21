MESSICK, THOMAS CHARLES, age 30 of Monteagle passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He loved all kinds of music and was a great guitar player. Tommy attended Grundy County High School.

Those left to cherish his memories are his parents, Fred & Valerie Messick of Monteagle; siblings, Dawn (Eric) Roland, Denise (Dave) Rourke, Jennifer (Jeff) Loucks all of Cookeville, Tiffany (Brian) Wood of Hendersonville, James Messick of Monteagle; aunt, Vicki (Steve) Hutchins of Arizona; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 3PM-8PM, CDT, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cumberland Funeral Home in Monteagle. Funeral services will be held at 2PM, CDT, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Layne officiating. Interment to follow at Summerfield Cemetery in Monteagle. Arrangements provided by Jasper Memorial Funeral Home, Jasper, TN.



