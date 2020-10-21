1/1
Thoams Charles Messick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thoams's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MESSICK, THOMAS CHARLES, age 30 of Monteagle passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He loved all kinds of music and was a great guitar player. Tommy attended Grundy County High School.
Those left to cherish his memories are his parents, Fred & Valerie Messick of Monteagle; siblings, Dawn (Eric) Roland, Denise (Dave) Rourke, Jennifer (Jeff) Loucks all of Cookeville, Tiffany (Brian) Wood of Hendersonville, James Messick of Monteagle; aunt, Vicki (Steve) Hutchins of Arizona; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 3PM-8PM, CDT, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cumberland Funeral Home in Monteagle. Funeral services will be held at 2PM, CDT, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Layne officiating. Interment to follow at Summerfield Cemetery in Monteagle. Arrangements provided by Jasper Memorial Funeral Home, Jasper, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grundy County Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved