Thomas Bruce Barnes


1948 - 2019
Thomas Bruce Barnes Obituary
BARNES, THOMAS BRUCE, 71, of Tracy City, TN, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was born in South Pittsburg, TN, on February 27, 1948, to Harry and Mary Lou Bookout Barnes who preceded him in death along with his wife and mother of his children, Louise Barnes; infant sister, Elcia Barnes; brothers, Craig and James Barnes.
He was a retired Track Foreman with CSX Railroad and a US Army veteran of Vietnam.
He is survived by his, yorkie, Waylon; wife, Rena Griswold Barnes; son, Joey Barnes; daughters, Kasi (Steven) Smartt and Wendy (Shannon) Tipton; step-children, Kari Lamproe, Mandie Gusman and Kasey Merrell; brother, Dean Barnes, Jasper, TN; sisters, Shirley Thomas, South Pittsburg, TN, Kay (Wayne) Castle, Bridgeport, AL, Ruth McNeese, Gruetli-Laager, TN, Jenny (Alvin) McBee, Jasper, TN and Reba (Lynn) Pittman, Sand Mountain, TN; grandchildren, Alora (Chase) Johnson, Jon Barnes, Niqui Nunley, Hunter Smartt, Chloe Scissom and Rylee Tipton; great grandchildren, Elliot and Sidney Johnson, Ella Cleek; 9 step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Bobby Winton officiating. Burial followed in the Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Foster and Lay Chapel of Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
