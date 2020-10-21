CUNNINGHAM, TOBY JAMES, age 48, of Tracy City, TN passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Care, Winchester, TN. Toby was born in Palmer, TN on November 23, 1971 to the late Porter and Geneva Cunningham. He is also preceded in death by his nephew, Rex Thomas.

Toby was a kind and lovely soul who never met a stranger. He loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He also enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, listening to music, watching wrestling, videos and movies, eating, riding his bike and dancing. One of his favorite wrestlers was Hulk Hogan.

He is survived by his sisters, Phyllis (Wayne) Dills, Rhonda (Ronnie) Slatton, Adam (Chris) Cunningham, Melanie Nelson and Teresa (Bobby) Church; brother, Tommy (Donna) Cunningham; very special cousin, Beverly Alford; aunts, Mary Francis Land and Elsie Johnson and uncle, Robert Campbell.

A funeral service was held September 1, 2020 in the Foster and Lay Chapel with Brother Claude Hoback and Brother Bobby Winton officiating. Burial followed at Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.



