Tony Lamar Campbell
1949 - 2020
CAMPBELL, TONY LAMAR, 71, died at his home Friday, July 10, 2020, with his wife at his bedside. He was born in Hohenwald, TN on June 4, 1949 to Thomas " Bud" Campbell and Nancy Mae Cotham Campbell who preceded him in death along with his brother Buck Campbell: sister, Helen Mathis.
He was retired from the US Navy and Bridgestone. He was currently a stair builder and wood worker.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Caldwell Campbell; sons, Antonio Campbell, Montana, Preston Campbell, Texas and David Campbell, Florida; step-sons, Marcus Caldwell, Jodi Caldwell and Jamie Rigby; sisters, Melba Steiner, North Carolina, Rhonda Choalet, North Carolina and Linda Johnson, Rock Island, TN; brothers, Thomas Campbell, Illinois, Danny Campbell, Chicago and William Campbell, North Carolina; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you to Avalon Hospice and each staff member who helped take care of Tony. A special thank you to Tom, your visit to see Tony was a great comfort to Tony and I. Thank You, Anita
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 13, 2020.
