CAMPBELL, TONY LAMAR, 71, died at his home Friday, July 10, 2020, with his wife at his bedside. He was born in Hohenwald, TN on June 4, 1949 to Thomas " Bud" Campbell and Nancy Mae Cotham Campbell who preceded him in death along with his brother Buck Campbell: sister, Helen Mathis.

He was retired from the US Navy and Bridgestone. He was currently a stair builder and wood worker.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Caldwell Campbell; sons, Antonio Campbell, Montana, Preston Campbell, Texas and David Campbell, Florida; step-sons, Marcus Caldwell, Jodi Caldwell and Jamie Rigby; sisters, Melba Steiner, North Carolina, Rhonda Choalet, North Carolina and Linda Johnson, Rock Island, TN; brothers, Thomas Campbell, Illinois, Danny Campbell, Chicago and William Campbell, North Carolina; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A heartfelt thank you to Avalon Hospice and each staff member who helped take care of Tony. A special thank you to Tom, your visit to see Tony was a great comfort to Tony and I. Thank You, Anita

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.



