Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Lockhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Marie Lockhart


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Marie Lockhart Obituary
LOCKHART, VIOLET MARIE, 89 of Palmer, TN, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN. She was born in Palmer, TN on August 28, 1929, to Hobert Garner and Myrtle Scissom Garner who preceded her in death along with her husband, Willie Elder Lockhart; brothers, Herbert (Dorothy) Garner and Floyd Garner; sisters, Etheline (James) Seagroves, Mary (Sonny) Meeks and Juanita Edwards.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Wanda Garner and several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Minster Matthew Meeks officiating with burial to follow in the Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now