LOCKHART, VIOLET MARIE, 89 of Palmer, TN, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN. She was born in Palmer, TN on August 28, 1929, to Hobert Garner and Myrtle Scissom Garner who preceded her in death along with her husband, Willie Elder Lockhart; brothers, Herbert (Dorothy) Garner and Floyd Garner; sisters, Etheline (James) Seagroves, Mary (Sonny) Meeks and Juanita Edwards.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Wanda Garner and several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Minster Matthew Meeks officiating with burial to follow in the Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Aug. 22, 2019