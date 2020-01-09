|
|
MEEKS, VIRGINIA CAROL, 56, of Tracy City, TN, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home with her family at her bedside. She was born in Altamont, TN on January 30, 1963, to James L. Meeks and Virginia Green Meeks who preceded her in death along with her sister, Patricia Nunley.
She was a custodian at the University of the South at Sewanee and a member of the Pine Set Baptist Church at Martin Springs. She also was a member at Bethshan Baptist Church in Coalmont before her husband became Pastor at Pine Set Baptist.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Wayne Meeks; daughters, Melissa Meeks, Tracy City, Jennifer (DeShawn) Johnson, Coalmont and Kayla (Nathaniel) Gallagher, Savannah, GA; sister, Janie Meeks, Tracy City; brothers, Nelson (Diane) Meeks and Wayne (Diana) Meeks, Sequatchie, TN; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Dalton Johnson, Dawson Burks; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Bobby Payne and Terry Winton officiating. Burial followed in the Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 2, 2020