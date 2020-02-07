|
|
YOKLEY, VIRGINIA FAY, 81, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away January 21, 2020, at her home. She was born in Palmer, TN on June 6, 1938 to John Cleek Jr. and Lizzie Shrum Cleek who preceded her in death along with her son, Jerry Wayne Yokley; sister, Evelyn Yokley; brothers, Mitchell, Cleston, Arnold, Chet and Leon Cleek.
She was a member of the Gum Springs Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Yokley; daughters, Brenda (Donald Hickey) Yokley and Stephanie (Gene) Cantrell; sisters, Betty (Freddie) Roberts and Mary (Donnie) Dykes; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers, Jacob Anderson, Ernest Lockhart, and Jessie Lockhart officiating with sunset burial to follow in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Online condolences at www.laynefuneralhome.com. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 23, 2020