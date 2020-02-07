Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Yokley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Fay Yokley


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Fay Yokley Obituary
YOKLEY, VIRGINIA FAY, 81, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away January 21, 2020, at her home. She was born in Palmer, TN on June 6, 1938 to John Cleek Jr. and Lizzie Shrum Cleek who preceded her in death along with her son, Jerry Wayne Yokley; sister, Evelyn Yokley; brothers, Mitchell, Cleston, Arnold, Chet and Leon Cleek.
She was a member of the Gum Springs Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Yokley; daughters, Brenda (Donald Hickey) Yokley and Stephanie (Gene) Cantrell; sisters, Betty (Freddie) Roberts and Mary (Donnie) Dykes; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers, Jacob Anderson, Ernest Lockhart, and Jessie Lockhart officiating with sunset burial to follow in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Online condolences at www.laynefuneralhome.com. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -