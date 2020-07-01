CAMPBELL, WADE PRESTON, age 61, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home in Altamont, TN. He was born in McMinnville, TN on May 4, 1959 to the late Moss and Alene Killian Campbell.

He was a heavy equipment operator and avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Altamont Ward, Altamont, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dykes Campbell; sons, Dustin Campbell, Altamont and Casey Campbell, Knoxville, TN; mother, Alene Killian Campbell; sister, Beverly (Russell) Myers; grandson, Gage Campbell.

Funeral services were held Friday in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Jody Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Altamont Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.



